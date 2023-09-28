Philadelphia looting suspect was out on bail for deadly incident outside club: DA

article

A man arrested during the chaos of this week's Philadelphia looting was already facing charges in connection with an alleged assault that claimed the life of another man last year, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Kenneth Frye is one of more than 50 suspected looters taken into custody after large groups wreaked havoc across the city, smashing storefronts and ransacking shelves to steal piles of stolen merchandise.

Frye is now being charged with burglary, however, officials say this isn't his first run-in with the law in Philadelphia.

The 24-year-old was out on bail for a deadly incident that occurred back in 2022 when police say he was caught looting a Fine Wine & Good Spirits Tuesday night.

According to the DA's Office, Frye was the bouncer charged in the death of 41-year-old Eric Pope outside Tabu Lounge in Center City on April 16, 2022.

Pope was standing alone outside the bar when police say Frye punched him to the ground. He died at the hospital one week later.

Frye turned himself in a day after officials issued an arrest warrant. He was initially charged with third-degree murder, and involuntary manslaughter. The third-degree murder charge was later dismissed by a judge, according to court documents.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office confirmed that their motion to have the third-degree murder charge reinstated was awaiting a decision by the Superior Court of Pennsylvania. They also said they would be seeking to revoke Frye's bail in that case as his most recent arrest is a violation of bail conditions.

Pope's mother Heather renewed her family's call for justice in a statement released Thursday:

"I don’t understand how somebody who is facing prosecution for taking the life of my son can go out and be arrested for another crime while we are awaiting a higher court decision on the DA’s appeal to reinstate Third Degree Murder charges. I need to see justice for Eric, and for our family… It is my wish to see the defendant’s bail revoked, and for the DA’s appeal to receive a thorough and fair review by the Superior Court."