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The Brief A 28-year-old Philadelphia man has died more than a week after a motorcycle crash along Interstate 495 in Wilmington, Delaware. Delaware State Police say Devon Pirestani was riding northbound near Terminal Avenue on Nov. 16 when his motorcycle left the right side of the roadway and struck trees. Pirestani died from his injuries on Nov. 24, and troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has video to come forward.



A 28-year-old Philadelphia man has died from injuries he suffered in a mid-November motorcycle crash along Interstate 495 in Wilmington, Delaware State Police announced Friday.

Troopers identified the motorcyclist as Devon Pirestani, of Philadelphia.

What we know:

According to Delaware State Police, the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, as Pirestani was riding a Yamaha R9 northbound on I-495 near Terminal Avenue.

For reasons that remain under investigation, the motorcycle exited the right edge of the roadway and struck trees.

Pirestani was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries following the crash. Troopers said he died from those injuries on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

What we don't know:

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate what led up to the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam or surveillance video is asked to contact Corporal K. Oakes at 302-365-8483. Tips can also be sent via private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.