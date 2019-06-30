Donors pledge to replace stolen lynching memorial in Wilmington
Private donors have pledged to replace a memorial plaque dedicated to a lynching victim that was stolen in Delaware.
Authorities searching for suspected serial bank robber; reward offered
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly robbed four banks in two weeks between Pennsylvania and Delaware.
Gold Alert issued for 41-year-old man missing from Wilmington
Police have issued a Gold Alert for a man missing from the Kirkwood Gardens of Wilmington, Delaware.
Reward offered as police investigate lynching marker theft in Wilmington
A historical marker was dug up and stolen in Wilmington, Delaware. Only dirt now marks the spot where in June more than 100 people gathered to support 16-year-old Savannah Shepherd's vision to erect a blue-cast aluminum sign, marking one of Delaware's darkest days: the 1903 lynching of George White.
Delaware man gets 2 years for assaulting elderly priest
A Delaware man has been sentenced to two years in prison for assaulting an elderly Catholic priest.
Proposal to raise landfill draws protesters in Delaware
A proposal to raise the Minquadale landfill by 60 feet in Delaware has drawn protesters.
Police: Man fatally shot; hits building with vehicle in Wilmington
A man in Wilmington is dead after he was shot and hit a building with a vehicle.
Shooting at Wilmington senior care facility kills two; family members of residents on edge as they await notification
Two people are dead after a shooting at a senior care facility in Wilmington Saturday, officials say.
Police: Wilmington fire marshal drove drunk at double legal limit
Test results show a Delaware fire marshal had a blood-alcohol level double the legal limit when he was arrested for driving under the influence.
Del. newlyweds say thousands in gifts stolen from hotel
Four Delaware newlywed couples say they've had thousands of dollars' worth of gifts stolen from them during separate weddings at Hotel du Pont.
Wilmington pool revises regulations to accommodate religious clothing
The action is significant, because a year ago those students were asked to leave because of the cotton clothes they were wearing at the time were against the rules.