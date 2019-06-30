Reward offered as police investigate lynching marker theft in Wilmington

A historical marker was dug up and stolen in Wilmington, Delaware. Only dirt now marks the spot where in June more than 100 people gathered to support 16-year-old Savannah Shepherd's vision to erect a blue-cast aluminum sign, marking one of Delaware's darkest days: the 1903 lynching of George White.