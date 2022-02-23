Philadelphia mother, son found safe after being reported missing

article

Authorities in Philadelphia have located a mother and her young son after they had been missing for several days.

The Philadelphia Police Department said the 25-year-old mother and her 3-year-old son were last seen on the 5900 block of Weymouth Street around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

On Friday morning, the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed the two were found safe and in good condition.

