Philadelphia named top 3 finalist to host 2028 Democratic National Convention

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The Brief Philadelphia is officially one of three finalists still in the running to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention DNC officials have actively toured the city to evaluate its logistics and arena capacity. A final decision from party leaders is expected later this year for the convention, which is slated for August 7–10, 2028.



Philadelphia is one step closer to securing another massive national event.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced on Thursday that the city is officially one of three finalists still in the running to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention.

What we know:

Philadelphia made the cut alongside Denver and Boston. Atlanta and Chicago, which were previously on a five-city shortlist, have been eliminated from contention.

A final decision is expected to be made later this year by party leaders. If Philadelphia is selected, the convention will bring thousands of political delegates and journalists to the Xfinity Mobile Arena from August 7 to August 10, 2028.

DNC Chair Ken Martin stated that the remaining three cities submitted "incredibly strong bids." Earlier this spring, Martin and top DNC officials spent three days in Philadelphia touring facilities to assess the city's logistical readiness, evaluating everything from arena capacity to security and transportation infrastructure.

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What they're saying:

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker spearheaded the city's campaign to land the convention, pointing to Philadelphia's jam-packed 2026 summer, which included the MLB All-Star Game, FIFA World Cup matches, and America’s 250th birthday celebrations as proof that the city is more than capable of handling the spotlight.

"Philadelphia this year has proven that we can do big things better than any other city in the country," Parker said. "We are ready to welcome the Democratic Party and the nation back to our city."

Dig deeper:

Proponents of the bid say hosting the event would provide a major economic boost, drawing visitors from across the globe to local hotels, restaurants, and shops. Philadelphia last hosted the DNC in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party has already locked in its location for the 2028 cycle, with its convention slated to take place in Houston.