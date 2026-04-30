Philadelphia to launch bid for 2028 Democratic National Convention

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The Brief Philadelphia on Thursday will launch its bid to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention. Mayor Cherelle Parker and state leaders will hold a press conference Thursday at the Xfinity Mobile Arena where the event would be held. The last time Philadelphia hosted the Democratic National Convention was in 2016, when Hillary Clinton made history as the first woman formally nominated for president by a major U.S. political party.



America is more than two years away from the next presidential election, but Philadelphia wants to make sure it's right in the thick of what's expected to be a hotly contested campaign trail.

Mayor Cherelle Parker on Thursday will officially launch Philadelphia's bid to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

What we know:

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and supporters of the bid will hold a press conference Thursday at the Xfinity Mobile Arena to promote the city's candidacy to host one of the most crucial events of the 2028 election cycle.

A delegation from the Democratic National Committee, lead by Chairman Ken Martin, will tour the city and consider the advantage of the Xfinity Mobile Arena, as well as "the city’s world-class historical, cultural, and hospitality offerings."

You can watch the 1:45 p.m. press conference in the live video play above.

The backstory:

Philadelphia last hosted the Democratic National Convention in 2016, when Hillary Clinton made history by becoming the first woman formally nominated for president by a major U.S. political party.

The 2016 Democratic National Convention was held at the Wells Fargo Center, now re-named the Xfinity Mobile Arena, where Pennsylvania leaders now hope to house the event more than a decade later.

Speakers who rallied support for the democratic ticket included President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama, and presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, who suspended his campaign despite a groundswell of support for the progressive.

What's next:

The 2028 Democratic National Convention host city is expected to be announced later this year.

Other cities vying for the event include Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and Denver. The 2028 DNC is slated to be held in early August.