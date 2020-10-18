Philadelphia Phillies pitching coach Bryan Price retires

article

Bryan Price has retired from his position as pitching coach after just one season in Philadelphia, the Phillies announced on Sunday night.

The news comes nearly a year after Price was added to Joe Girardi's coaching staff. Prior to joining the Phillies, Price spent time as manager in Cincinnatti and pitching coach in Arizona and Seattle.

“Bryan provided a trusted voice and had a major impact on our pitchers this season,” Phillies interim general manager Ned Rice said. “We wish Bryan nothing but the best in his retirement and thank him for his contributions this past season.”

Under Price, the Phillies saw modest improvements to the starting rotation. Philadelphia was third in the league in Wins Above Replacement (6.9) and among the league's best in xFIP (3.64) and groundball rate (49.1%). Starters ERA also dropped from 4.64 to 4.08 during Price's one-year tenure.

It's unclear if the Phillies will wait to hire a new general manager before adding a new pitching coach.

