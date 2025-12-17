Police investigating possible link in deadly overnight shooting in Philadelphia

The Brief Police are investigating if two people were injured in the same shooting after a victim was dropped off at the hospital. A 42-year-old man was found shot in the chest in the driver's seat of a GMC Yukon just after midnight Wednesday. A 36-year-old victim who was dropped off at the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds was later pronounced dead.



Investigators are working to learn if two overnight shootings in Philadelphia that left one man dead and another injured are connected.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1300 block of Johnson Street shortly after midnight for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 42-year-old man in the driver's seat of a GMC Yukon suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest.

He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

Investigators say just before police responded to the shooting, a 36-year-old gunshot victim was dropped off by a private vehicle at Einstein Medical Center.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was suffering from at least two gunshot wounds to the chest and was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Chief Inspector Small explained that due to the timing and location of the shooting, investigators are searching for a possible link.

Two semi-automatic handguns were found on the 42-year-old victim sitting inside the GMC truck, according to police.