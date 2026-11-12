Philadelphia region faces rain, storms before colder air arrives

The Brief Thunderstorms and showers are expected in Philadelphia and nearby areas late Thursday morning into the afternoon. A major cooldown will begin Friday, with colder temperatures lasting through the weekend. Minor tidal flooding is forecast for parts of Ocean County, New Jersey Thursday morning.



Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through Philadelphia and surrounding areas late Thursday morning and into the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s during the day before a significant cooldown arrives Friday and continues through the weekend.

Wet weather and changing conditions expected Thursday

What we know:

Rain and thunderstorms are expected late Thursday morning through early afternoon in Philadelphia and surrounding areas, with temperatures remaining mostly in the 50s and lower 60s.

Philadelphia will see a high of 62 degrees, with the chance for showers and occasional thunderstorms. A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place Thursday, and the main threat is for localized damaging winds, though hail cannot be ruled out, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall amounts south of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including Philadelphia, are expected to stay below 0.5 inches.

Timeline:

Showers began developing north and west of Philadelphia Thursday morning, with the main action expected in the city by 11:00 a.m. and continuing into the afternoon. Thunderstorms are likely to be most active late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will hold in the 50s and 60s, and sunset is at 4:47 p.m.

Minor tidal flooding is expected for parts of New Jersey during Thursday morning's high tide. Coastal flood advisories have been issued for some, though no tidal flooding is expected along the tidal Delaware River or Chesapeake Bay.

Major cooldown and windy weekend ahead

What's next:

A strengthening storm system is taking shape off the northern Mid-Atlantic coast from Thursday into Friday. The system is expected to bring showers, possible thunderstorms, and a major temperature drop to the region.

Friday will mark the start of a stretch of much colder weather, with daytime highs in the 40s for many areas Friday and Saturday, then moderating to the upper 40s to low 50s Sunday, and overnight lows dropping into the 20s or low 30s in some areas.

Saturday is expected to be windy, with gusts up to 30 mph. Some higher elevations in the Poconos could see a dusting of snow, but accumulations are forecast to be less than an inch.

Parts of southern New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania and Delmarva still in their growing season may need to prepare for frost or freeze conditions.

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain how much precipitation will fall across the region and exactly where higher elevation snow may accumulate. The strength and track of the storm could impact rainfall amounts and coastal impacts, according to meteorologists.