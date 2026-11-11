Video shows 10-year-old Malayshia Alford singing Keyshia Cole's 'Love' as Philly community demands justice

The Brief Community members and city leaders in West Philadelphia are demanding answers after 10-year-old Malayshia Alford was killed, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. A new video shows Malayshia singing "Love" by Keyshia Cole to her classmates, as a memorial outside her home continues to grow and officials investigate what went wrong. Authorities have charged her foster mother, 36-year-old Caprice Williams, with murder and related offenses; city leaders are examining the foster care system in response.



Calls for accountability have intensified in West Philadelphia as officials, family, and neighbors mourn the murder of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford, according to information from Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's office and FOX 29 coverage. A recently shared video shows Malayshia happily singing "Love" by Keyshia Cole to classmates, while new visitors continue visiting her memorial and city leaders push for action in the foster care system.

What we know:

Malayshia Alford, 10, was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle in Lindenwold, New Jersey.

Philadelphia police say her foster mother, Caprice Williams, who is also a teacher with the School District of Philadelphia, has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse, among other offenses.

Williams' arrest followed a search that started after Malayshia was reported missing Monday, October 26. Officials say investigators were led to the scene by a relative of Williams and that Malayshia had last been seen alive Thursday, October 22, at her West Philadelphia home. Authorities said video surveillance showed her body being moved from the home in the early morning hours of Monday, October 26.

A recently shared video by a former teacher shows Malayshia smiling and singing "Love" by Keyshia Cole to classmates. "It’s heartbreaking to watch because it shows a seemingly happy young girl," her former teacher told FOX 29, calling Malayshia "a bright light—who deserves justice."

Timeline:

Authorities said Malayshia attended school Thursday, October 22, and returned home that day. She was not in school the next day and was reported missing Monday, October 26. Law enforcement and family members searched for over a week, ending when her body was discovered Wednesday night in a car in Lindenwold, New Jersey.

Williams was charged after police and FBI officials followed leads from video evidence and interviews. A postmortem examination determined her death was caused by blunt force trauma.

What's next:

District Attorney Krasner said more information is expected as the investigation continues, including an announcement about who else may be responsible for Malayshia’s death and the institutions supposed to protect her. Krasner indicated the potential for a grand jury investigation into failures of oversight that might have put Malayshia at risk.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker signed an executive order creating a committee to independently review the city’s foster care system. Parker’s order will bring together up to 15 experts to evaluate how agencies work together, identify problems, and recommend reforms. Once appointed, the committee has 120 days to submit findings and recommendations.

City Council members are also expected to introduce a resolution calling for hearings on the city’s foster care system. Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. announced plans for a measure requiring social workers to wear body cameras during home visits to foster homes.

The backstory:

Officials confirmed Malayshia was living in foster care under the legal custody of the Philadelphia Department of Human Services. Case management was provided by Catholic Community Services, while Pennsylvania MENTOR was responsible for certifying the foster home. Williams had previously been the subject of a child abuse investigation in 2021 that resulted in the closure of her home, according to the attorney for Malayshia’s estate, but no criminal charges were filed after police investigated.

The murder has sparked public anger and highlighted lingering questions about foster care protections and oversight.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about additional suspects or what items were used in the crime. Questions remain about whether anyone else, including individuals seen on surveillance video or involved in foster care oversight, may face charges. Officials stated some information cannot be disclosed in order to protect witnesses and the investigation’s integrity.