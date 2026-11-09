Two teens arrested in Halloween shooting near University of Delaware campus that injured 7

The Brief Newark Police arrested two teens in connection with the Oct. 31 shooting near the campus of the University of Delaware. Seven people were shot and both suspects face attempted murder charges. The investigation remains active as detectives look into the circumstances and whether others were involved.



Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting that occurred near the University of Delaware campus on Halloween night, Newark Police announced Monday.

Seven people were wounded that night during an incident that sent crowds fleeing near the college campus.

Investigation leads to arrests of two suspects in Halloween shooting

What we know:

Following the shooting, investigators reviewed public safety camera footage and information from automated license plate recognition technology to identify a car linked to the suspects, according to Newark Police.

Detectives determined two individuals fired weapons: a 17-year-old male from North East, Maryland, and an 18-year-old male from Wilmington, Delaware.

Both were indicted by a New Castle County Grand Jury on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and multiple weapons-related offenses. The 17-year-old also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a person under 21.

The 17-year-old was arrested with help from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Nov. 6 in Maryland, where he remains in juvenile detention awaiting extradition to Delaware.

The 18-year-old was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on the morning of Monday, Nov. 9 in Wilmington and is currently being held by Newark Police awaiting arraignment.

What's next:

Detectives continue to work on the case, examining what led to the shooting and if additional suspects were involved.

Newark Police encourage anyone with video, photos or information to provide it through their evidence submission link or tip line at 302-366-7127.

What they're saying:

"No family should have to receive the call that someone they love has been shot. Today, people in Newark and Ellendale are facing pain and fear that no one should have to endure," Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer said following the shooting. "This is not normal. We must never accept gun violence as a part of life in Delaware."

University of Delaware officials suspended classes for Monday, Nov. 2, with counseling services available to support students and staff.

What we don't know:

Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting, the full sequence of events that night and if any other individuals were involved, according to Newark Police.