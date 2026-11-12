USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino poised to leave US Soccer for Manchester United: Reports

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The Brief U.S. men's national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino is expected to leave his role with U.S. Soccer to take over as manager of Manchester United, according to ESPN, The Athletic and NBC Sports. Manchester United fired head coach Michael Carrick on Thursday, Nov. 12, and has contacted U.S. Soccer regarding a reported $10 million release clause in Pochettino's contract. The timing of Pochettino's exit remains unsettled ahead of the USMNT's CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal matches against Haiti on Nov. 14 and Nov. 17.



U.S. men's national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino is on the verge of leaving U.S. Soccer to take the vacant manager's job at Manchester United, just three months after signing a long-term extension to lead the American program through the 2030 World Cup.

What we know:

According to NBC Sports, Pochettino has reached a verbal agreement to become Manchester United's next manager. The move accelerated on Thursday, Nov. 12, after Manchester United fired head coach Michael Carrick following a dismal start to the Premier League season that left the club 18th in the standings, in the relegation zone.

ESPN and The Athletic reported that Manchester United lined up Pochettino to replace Carrick at Old Trafford and contacted U.S. Soccer to discuss the exit terms required to buy out the 54-year-old Argentine coach's contract.

According to The Athletic and NBC Sports, Pochettino's agreement with U.S. Soccer includes a release clause of roughly $10 million, with additional compensation required if Manchester United also hires members of his coaching staff.

ST PAUL, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 06: Mauricio Pochettino, Head Coach of United States, looks on during the international friendly match between United States and Canada at Allianz Field on October 06, 2026 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/U Expand

What it means for the USMNT

Big picture view:

Pochettino's impending departure creates sudden uncertainty for U.S. Soccer at the start of a new World Cup cycle. Hired in September 2024, Pochettino guided the USMNT to the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup before signing a contract extension in August 2026 to remain with the federation through 2030.

The coaching shake-up comes right as the U.S. prepares for a two-legged CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti. The Americans are scheduled to play Haiti on Saturday, Nov. 14, in Miami before hosting the second leg on Tuesday, Nov. 17, in Cincinnati.

For Pochettino, the move marks a return to the English Premier League, where he previously managed Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, in addition to a stint at Paris Saint-Germain.

What we don't know:

Neither U.S. Soccer nor Manchester United has formally announced Pochettino's departure or hiring, and the exact timeline of his transition has not been finalized.

According to NBC Sports and The Athletic, it remains unclear whether Pochettino will stay on the sidelines to coach the USMNT in both matches against Haiti before flying to England, or depart immediately to begin preparing Manchester United ahead of its next Premier League match against Liverpool on Nov. 22.

U.S. Soccer has also not announced an interim coach or timeline for naming Pochettino's successor.