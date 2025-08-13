Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia saw its last 8 p.m. sunset of the year on Tuesday

By
Published  August 13, 2025 7:47am EDT
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia
The Brief

    • The sun set in Philadelphia at 8 p.m. for the last time until next May.
    • The sunset will be at 7:33 p.m. by the end of August.
    • The Good News: There's a sunny and warm weekend on tap across the Philadelphia area.

PHILADELPHIA - The sun is setting on summer – literally. 

What we know:

The National Weather Service said Tuesday's sunset marked the last time the sun will go down at 8 p.m. or later in Philadelphia until next May.

The sunset on Wednesday will be at 7:59 p.m. and continue to slowly wind down to 7:33 p.m. by the end of the month. 

What's next:

The good news is that there are still some good summer days ahead of us. 

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs reaching 90 degrees and the chance of afternoon pop-up showers. 

Friday will kick off a sunny and hot weekend in Philadelphia. The next chance of rain won't be until Tuesday.

