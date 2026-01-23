Philadelphia schools, courts to close Monday as winter storm approaches

The Brief Philadelphia courts, public schools, and many Catholic schools will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, due to a major snowstorm. All jury duty is canceled and most court cases are postponed, but some critical court services remain open. • Masses will continue, but churchgoers are urged to use caution and check for schedule changes.



Several major closures and schedule changes are set for Monday, Jan. 26, as Philadelphia braces for a significant winter snowstorm expected to hit the region Sunday into Monday. Officials are urging residents to plan ahead and prioritize safety.

Philadelphia courts and jury duty canceled for Monday

What we know:

All Philadelphia courts will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, with the exception of Orphans’ Court hearings, which will proceed virtually by Zoom, according to a press release.

All other in-person and virtual cases will be rescheduled, and those summoned for jury duty do not need to report.

Critical court services, including Preliminary Arraignment Court, OJR Bail Acceptance, and emergency protection filings at the Stout Center for Criminal Justice, will remain operational.

Anyone with questions about new court dates is advised to visit Courts.phila.gov for updates.

The School District of Philadelphia and Archdiocesan schools announce closures

"While we work to the greatest extent possible to keep schools open for in-person learning to accelerate student achievement, we also consider the staff members who are commuting from across the region and keep the safety of students and staff as our top priority," said Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr., Ed.D.

All School District of Philadelphia schools, early childhood centers, and the central office will be closed Monday, Jan. 26.

Essential staff will be contacted directly by supervisors.

If closures extend beyond Monday, remote learning will be implemented.

Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in Philadelphia will also close their buildings and use a Flexible Instruction Day on Monday.

Suburban Catholic schools will follow their local public district’s decisions.

Parents and students are encouraged to check their school’s website and social media for the latest updates.

Sunday Mass guidance and safety reminders

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is not canceling Masses, but Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez is urging people to make safe decisions about travel.

"While the obligation to attend Holy Mass on Sunday remains, if the weather impedes people from attending Mass safely, especially the elderly, then they should remain at home," said Pérez.

He recommends attending Saturday evening Mass ahead of the storm or spending time in prayer at home if travel is unsafe.

Mass schedules may change, so parishioners should check with their local parish for updates.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Philadelphia from Saturday night through early Monday afternoon, with significant snowfall expected.

The School District has one extra snow day built into the calendar, and any further closures will shift to remote learning.

What we don't know:

Whether additional closures will be announced for Tuesday or beyond.

Whether any other city services or regional schools will announce further changes as the storm develops.