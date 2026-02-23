Philadelphia snow emergency: 14 inches reported at PHL Airport, city urges travel caution

The Brief Philadelphia remains under a Snow Emergency until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24, as a major winter storm brings over 14 inches of snow and strong winds. City officials urge residents to avoid travel, move cars from emergency routes, and check updates on city services. Trash and recycling collections are delayed, schools remain virtual, and warming centers are open for those in need.



City officials say Philadelphia is under a Snow Emergency as a powerful winter storm blankets the region with heavy snow, high winds, and dangerous travel conditions.

The City’s Snow Emergency will end at 6:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, 14 inches of snow were reported at Philadelphia International Airport, with crews working around the clock to keep roads clear and residents safe.

Citywide response and storm impacts

More than 1,000 city employees and 800 pieces of equipment are working nonstop to plow and salt roads, according to Mayor Cherelle L. Parker.

The city’s PHLPlow technology lets residents track plowing in real time, with 71 percent of streets treated at least once by 4:00 p.m.

Officials say strong winds up to 45 mph have caused tree damage and scattered outages.

Parks and Recreation crews have responded to 100 downed trees and will continue inspections into the spring.

Residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel and keep vehicles off Snow Emergency Routes.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is offering $5 flat fee parking in select Center City garages for those who need to move cars.

Crews are using snow melters and new snow blowers to clear tight areas, ADA ramps, intersections, and bike lanes, said Carlton Williams, Director, Office of Clean and Green.

City offices and courts will open Tuesday, but the School District of Philadelphia will continue virtual instruction.

Support for vulnerable residents

Overnight, more than 250 people stayed at city warming centers, and an Enhanced Code Blue remains in effect to expand shelter options.

A sixth warming center has been added, and more may open as needed. Select Free Library locations serve as daytime warming sites, while some recreation centers are open overnight.

Anyone who sees someone sleeping outside and needing help can call the Homeless Street Outreach Hotline at 215-232-1984.

The Office of Homeless Services says no one seeking shelter will be turned away.

Residents can find food site locations at phila.gov/food or by calling 311, but should confirm hours before visiting.

Trash, travel, and city services affected

Trash and recycling collections are suspended for Monday and Tuesday, with a two-day delay for the week. Residents should place materials in front of their homes, not in rear driveways, and expect delays as crews focus on snow removal. Sanitation Convenience Centers are open for drop-off.

Philadelphia International Airport resumed flights at 2:20 p.m. Monday, but travelers should check flight status for possible delays or cancellations.

The Philadelphia Water Department continues to provide emergency services and will assist with snow removal.

Residents are reminded not to shovel snow into the street, to clear sidewalks and fire hydrants, and to help neighbors when possible. For emergencies, call 911; for non-emergencies, use 311.

Pet owners can be fined up to $500 for leaving dogs outside in extreme cold without proper shelter. Report concerns to ACCT Philly at 267-385-3800 ext. 1.

Stay informed and next steps

What's next:

The city will keep sharing updates through phila.gov, ReadyPhiladelphia alerts, and official social media channels. Residents can track plow activity at streetsmartphl.phila.gov and sign up for emergency alerts by texting READYPHILA to 888-777.

Officials say Philly311 is open but not yet taking requests for plowing or salting until authorized by the director of snow operations.