Philadelphia snow emergency continues with over 600 plows deployed

The Brief Philadelphia extended its snow emergency as many streets remain covered in snow and ice. More than 600 plows and other snow removal equipment have been deployed, but side streets are still difficult to navigate. Residents can check the city’s website for updates and have made more than 1,200 snow-related 311 calls.



The City of Philadelphia has extended its snow emergency until further notice as crews continue to clear streets blanketed by one of the largest snowfalls in years.

City workers clear main roads but side streets remain snow-packed

What we know:

Many streets across Philadelphia, from South Philly to the Northeast, remain covered in snow and ice despite round-the-clock work by city crews. More than 600 plows and other snow removal vehicles have been deployed, according to city officials.

Many residents say main roads are passable, but side streets are still difficult to navigate.

"Pretty bad. The main roads are good passable but if you look right back there a guy is struggling a block back," said John DiLorenzo of South Philly.

By midday, some main roads, like Main Street in Manayunk, were clear, but most residential streets still had several inches of snow and ice.

"I think they did an early pass through yesterday but there’s still about 6 or 8 inches of snow on there and it built right back up after it so definitely still snowy definitely still icy," said Dino Charitos of Manayunk.

The city’s website offers block-by-block updates showing how many times each street has been treated or plowed.

Timeline:

The snow emergency remains in effect as of Monday, with no end date announced.

City officials say cleanup could take another day or more as crews work to reach every block.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said, "It will take as long as it takes to make sure we get to every block in the city of Philadelphia and that’s my promise to you and that’s primary, secondary and those tertiary streets."

Parker says the Streets Department melted about 900 tons of snow with a new industrial snow-melting machine in 10 hours on Monday.

Residents share their experiences and concerns

What they're saying:

Residents across the city are sharing their experiences with the heavy snowfall.

"What is your street looking like right now? Very snowy," said Claire Warner of Manayunk.

Some residents say they have not seen snow like this in years.

"We haven’t had it a snow like this in years so I guess we were due," one resident said.

Others are concerned about the possibility of more snow in the forecast.

"I also saw the possibility of more snow next weekend coming. So I think it could continue to be a problem," said Rachel Harris of Manayunk.

As of 2:40 p.m. on Monday, the city has received more than 1,200 snow-related 311 complaint calls, which helps officials determine where plows are needed most.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when the snow emergency will be lifted or when all streets will be fully cleared.

City officials have not provided an exact timeline for when every block will be accessible.