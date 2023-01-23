Philadelphia Weather: Tuesday to deliver break from wet weather ahead of storm bringing rain, snow Wednesday

Tuesday will deliver a break from wet weather after Monday's rain and ahead of Wednesday's storm that’s expected to impact parts of the Delaware Valley with rain and snow.

Temperatures on Tuesday will begin in the 30s but rise to the upper 40s thanks to a decent amount of sunshine.

With a calm Tuesday forecast, all eyes are on Wednesday. Precipitation is forecasted to begin around 9 a.m. and last through Wednesday night.

As usual, where you are will determine what kind of precipitation you will see.

Mostly snow is expected to the northwest of I-95, while rain is expected to the southeast. Areas further to the northwest, along I-78, could see periods of moderate to heavy snow of as much as 1 inch per hour during the morning commute.

Snow will change over to rain from the south to the north as we head into the afternoon and evening. Some mixed precipitation is possible during that changeover, including some freezing rain. Expect most rain across the area by about 6 p.m., with heavy rainfall at times.

If Philadelphia gets snow, it will not last long before switching over to rain.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued along and north of I-78.

Wind will also be a factor Wednesday, with gusts of up to 50 mph along the coast, and 30-35 mph inland.

Widespread minor coastal flooding is also anticipated to impact high tide Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday marks 317 days since the last measurable snow fell in Philadelphia. The last time was March 12, 2022 when 0.4 inches fell. After Tuesday, 318 days would tie the fifth longest streak without measurable snow in the city. To break the all-time record of days without measurable snow, the city would have to see no measurable snow until Nov. 18, 2023 - marking 616 days from March 12, 2022.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 45, Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Snow to rain. High: 46, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Blustery day. High: 45, Low: 41

FRIDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 42, Low: 30

SATURDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 51, Low: 33

SUNDAY: Dry for the Birds. High: 52, Low: 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 47, Low: 39