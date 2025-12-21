Camden-Wyoming crash claims life of 84-year-old man

article

State police investigate crash details

What we know:

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Dec. 20 when a Chevrolet Suburban attempted to pass a RAM 2500 in a no-passing zone. The Suburban sideswiped a Ford Fusion before colliding with the RAM, leading to the Suburban striking a tree and catching fire.

The driver of the Suburban was pronounced dead at the scene, while the drivers of the RAM and Ford Fusion were unharmed. The identities of those involved are being withheld pending family notification.

Road closure and investigation

Westville Road was closed for about five hours as the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit conducted their investigation and cleared the scene.

What we don't know:

Further details about the investigation's findings are pending.