Philadelphia weather: Temps drop into the 60s with rain ahead of unsettled Memorial Day weekend

The Brief The Memorial Day weekend cooldown begins on Thursday with temps in the 60s and showers. Temperatures on Saturday are only expected to reach the mid-50s with lingering showers. Rain will linger on Sunday with more seasonable temperatures.



After a stretch of record-breaking heat in the Philadelphia area, temperatures will tumble on Thursday with showers to set the stage for a cool and damp Memorial Day Weekend.

What we know:

A round of strong storms on Wednesday afternoon helped knock down sweltering hot temperatures that reached the mid-90s.

Forecasters expect cool conditions on Thursday, with highs staying in the 60s and overcast skies with the chance of rain showers.

The threat of rain will subside on Friday, but temperatures will stay cool, only reaching a high of 61 degrees in Philadelphia.

Down the shore: Beachgoers can expect raw and rainy conditions to kick off the unofficial start of summer.

Saturday is expected to be the dreariest day of the Memorial Day Weekend, with highs only reaching the mid-50s with showers.

Rain will linger on Sunday, but forecasters say temperatures will warm into the 60s with some peaks of sunshine possible.

Temperatures will continue to rise into the 70s on Memorial Day Monday with overcast skies.

What you can do:

Stay up to date on the unsettled holiday weekend forecast by downloading the free FOX LOCAL app.