The Brief A Philadelphia woman reunites with medics who saved her life after cardiac arrest. Beverly Rubin expresses gratitude to the Philadelphia Fire Department's EMTs. The medics' quick response was crucial in saving her life.



A Philadelphia woman had the chance to thank the medics who saved her life after she went into cardiac arrest.

A heartfelt reunion

What we know:

Beverly Rubin went into cardiac arrest on July 28, 2025.

Philadelphia Fire Department medics arrived swiftly at her home, performed CPR, and revived her before rushing her to a hospital.

Their quick actions were credited with saving her life and preserving her mental capacity.

"They say you only live once but in my case I’ve been living twice.. thanks to you guys," said Beverly Rubin. Her husband, Roger Rubin, praised the team, saying, "They did a surgically wonderful job doing their job and they did so fast and so well that they will be our heroes forever."

The medics' recognition

The backstory:

The EMTs received certificates of appreciation and a lunch from the Rubins as a token of gratitude.

The Philadelphia Fire Department receives an average of 1,000 calls a day, and the call to the Rubin residence was one of them, said Deputy Commissioner Martin McCall.

Why you should care:

Lt. Daniel Fields expressed the significance of seeing Mrs. Rubin alive and well, stating, "Seeing Mrs. Rubin stand here among us alive and well is the outcome that every responder hopes for."

What we don't know:

Details about the specific emergency measures used by the EMTs to revive Mrs. Rubin have not been disclosed.