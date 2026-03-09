2 dead, 2 critical after speeding car runs stop sign in East Germantown crash: police

The Brief Two people are dead after a crash at North 20th Street and West Godfrey Avenue in East Germantown on Monday, March 9. Police say a speeding car ran a stop sign, hit another car, then struck a parked truck. Two more people are in critical condition and a 72-year-old woman is stable at the hospital.



Two people are dead and several others are hurt after a crash in East Germantown on Monday night that police say involved speeding and a stop sign violation.

Crash details from police and first responders

What we know:

Police say the crash happened Monday just after 8:00 p.m. at the intersection of North 20th Street and West Godfrey Avenue.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, a Nissan was traveling west on Godfrey Avenue when it hit a Honda driven by a 72-year-old woman, then crashed into a parked box truck.

Police and paramedics responded to 911 calls of the auto accident.

What they're saying:

Police say three people were thrown from the Nissan.

One died at the scene and another died at Einstein Hospital.

Both are believed to be teenagers, but their names and exact ages have not been confirmed.

The driver and another passenger from the Nissan, ages 16 and 20, are in critical condition at Einstein Hospital, according to Small.

"Clearly, there's two vehicles plus a parked truck that were involved in an accident and there were several bodies that were ejected from a vehicle. There were three victims laying on Godfrey. Medics took two of those three victims to Einstein Hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead at Einstein Hospital. Another is in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle, which is a Nissan, the fire department, actually had to cut that person, that driver, out of the vehicle, and he was transported to Einstein Hospital, where he is in critical condition. And we believe the three that were ejected were in that vehicle," said Small.

The 72-year-old woman driving the Honda was taken to Temple Hospital and is stable.

Investigators found a broken semiautomatic gun and live rounds at the scene, which police believe were inside the Nissan.

There is no indication at this time that the vehicles were stolen, according to Small.

"Fortunately, not only do we have real-time crime police cameras about a block away, there's numerous private surveillance cameras along the 1900–2000 blocks of Godfrey. So investigators are knocking on doors, and hopefully those cameras recorded something that they can help us with this fatal auto accident investigation," said Small.

Police say speed was a factor and the Nissan likely ran a stop sign at the intersection.

There are also speed bumps along Godfrey Avenue near the crash site.

Crash investigators are checking if the Nissan was involved in any other crimes or suspicious activity, but nothing has been confirmed so far.

The crash remains under investigation as police work to identify the victims and piece together the sequence of events.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names or exact ages of the two people who died.

Investigators are still reviewing surveillance footage and gathering more details about how the crash happened.