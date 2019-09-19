Philadelphia Zoo to transform into 'fantastical' winter wonderland for holiday season

article

The Philadelphia Zoo has announced LumiNature, a new winter experience, that will bring dazzling and brilliant lights to celebrate the holiday season.

LumiNature will take zoo guests on a “magical journey of lights, music sounds and surprises” and is set to open on Nov. 20.

Credit: Philadelphia Zoo

More specifically, the winter-themed extravaganza will feature 12 experiences including illuminated nature installations, a 25-foot tree, strolling performers, unique retail, and holiday-inspired beverages to enjoy throughout.

The $3.5 million project has been in the works for over two years and will return year-after-year, according to zoo officials.

“This is a first for Philadelphia Zoo and I can tell you, we are all very, very excited! LumiNature is made possible by the generous support of key donors excited to bring this one-of-a-kind spectacular to our region,” said Amy Shearer, Chief Marketing Officer for the Philadelphia Zoo.

Designed to “inspire a sense of wonder”, LumiNature is a first-of-its-kind experience that officials say cannot be found anywhere else in the nation.

Credit: Philadelphia Zoo

“LumiNature is set to be the most unique and memorable holiday-season light extravaganza in the entire Philadelphia and tri-state region,” added Shearer.

The innovative experience invites families and guests of all ages to enjoy the “glimmerous adventure of beams, gleams and winter dreams.”

LumiNature will stay at the zoo until Jan. 5, 2020.

Credit: Philadelphia Zoo

Tickets will go on sale mid-October and can be purchased for adults at $24.00 and for children at $16.00

Guests can find out more information about the Philadelphia Zoo’s newest experience on the official website.