Phillies bring HBCU culture to Citizens Bank Park with annual event, college fair

The Brief The Phillies hosted their third annual celebration honoring Historically Black Colleges and Universities at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night. The event featured a step show, a college fair with HBCU representatives and over 600 local students in attendance. It's not known how many future students will enroll in HBCUs as a result of the event.



The Phillies held their annual Legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities celebration at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night, focusing on education and culture according to Phillies staff. The event, now in its third year, brought together students, alumni and community leaders ahead of the Phillies game, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of an HBCU college campus.

A night spotlighting HBCU culture and tradition

What we know:

The Third Base Plaza at Citizens Bank Park was filled with the sights and sounds of HBCU traditions, as fraternities and sororities put on a step show and celebrated ahead of the game.

More than 600 students were hosted by the Phillies this year, according to the team. Genea Bolton, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., said, "It's just a joy to be here among the Divine 9 and everybody congregating. Just a nice time."

"I think it's great that the Phillies are realizing the impact of HBCUs opening up to others to see what we give, what we bring to our country and our communities. I'm excited. I always support the team but I felt it was really important to be here today," said Traci Benjamin, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

A college fair was part of the festivities, with HBCUs from various states represented to talk with parents and students interested in higher education.

"My hope is all HBCUs offer a wonderful educational experience and for those who aren't familiar with HBCUs I hope this spurs an interest in them and they explore their options of attending an HBCU in the future," said a representative from the Morgan State University Alumni Association.

Dr. Connie Boswell, a member of Spelman's alumni chapter, provided details on bus tours for students to visit HBCU campuses.

"We're going to look at Chaney, we're looking at Lincoln, we're looking at Howard, of course we're look at Spelman so the students can get a feel for where they will be living for four years. There's over 100 HBCUs and you can't go everywhere but getting on the campus is so important," said Boswell.

Phillies organization grows HBCU awareness in the community

"Each year we try to grow this event so we can make it as good as possible also so we can bring you the culture of what happens at HBCUs," said Amirah Sharper with the Phillies.

The Phillies indicated that they are committed to building exposure for HBCUs and expanding the impact of this annual celebration for future gatherings.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many students who attended the event will go on to enroll at an HBCU or how the event will influence their college decisions.