Abington Township police investigating antisemitic, racist graffiti spray-painted on playground

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The Brief Abington Township police are investigating antisemitic and racist remarks found spray-painted throughout the Weldon playground. Department officials said they stand united with the community, noting the acts targeted local Jewish and Black residents. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abington Township Police Department at 267-536-1100.



Police in Montgomery County are searching for whoever spray-painted hateful graffiti throughout a local playground.

What we know:

The Abington Township Police Department launched an investigation after discovering offensive graffiti at the Weldon playground.

According to police, the vandalism included antisemitic and anti-Black offensive remarks spray-painted throughout the park area. Department officials emphasized that there is no place for hate in the community and pledged to support the targeted residents.

"We stand together as an Abington Township community, alongside our Board of Commissioners and the Abington Human Relations Commission," the department said in a statement. "There is no place for hate in our community. We stand united with our Jewish and Black communities, who were targeted by these acts."

What you can do:

Abington Township police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident or those responsible to contact the department directly at 267-536-1100.