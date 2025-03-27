Phillies drop Opening Day hype video featuring Brandon Graham: 'It's Fightins season'

The Brief The Phillies are kicking off the baseball season on Thursday in DC. The team released a hype video prior to their first game. The Opening Day video featured Eagle Brandom Graham and Phillies Bryce Harper.



Today's the day! The Phillies will step up to the plate in hopes of another World Series run, and they are getting fans excited for an unforgettable season.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Phillies dropped a hype video on Thursday, just hours before their season opener against the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

The Opening Day video opened with a very familiar face - Eagles legend Brandon Graham.

"We came, we conquered, we paraded, and when one season ends…" the recently retired Super Bowl champion said as Bryce Harper ended the opening speech with, "another begins."

Then, the Phillies star narrated a flashback to all the team's most memorable moments from last season.

"No matter the month, no matter the reason, it's always ‘Fightins’ season," Harper said as the video concluded.

What's next:

The Phillies have brought back mostly the same roster that has reached the postseason each of the last three seasons, but there are some new faces.

The 162-game marathon season begins on Thursday with unfinished business after the Phils came up short last season in the NLDS against the Mets.

Then, on Monday, the team will be back in Philadelphia for their home opener at Citizens Bank Park.