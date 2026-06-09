Phillies surprise Wynnewood sisters with backyard play set after father's death

The Brief The Philadelphia Phillies surprised two sisters in Wynnewood with a new backyard play set as part of their Summer of Giving initiative on Tuesday, June 9. The girls, ages 11 and 7, recently lost their father to a rare disease and were greeted at home by the Phillie Phanatic, their community, and former Phillies players. The family received support from Peter’s Place, a nonprofit offering grief counseling to children.



Two sisters in Wynnewood received a special surprise from the Philadelphia Phillies and their community on Tuesday, June 9, as they continue to mourn the loss of their father, according to FOX 29’s Shanyah Ferreira.

Phillies bring summer joy to grieving family

What we know:

The Phillies organization, joined by the Phillie Phanatic and former players Mickie Morandini and Dickie Noles, surprised 11-year-old Izzie and 7-year-old Grey with a Phillies-inspired backyard play set, a sandbox, and a garden. The play set was built by King Swings while the girls were at school, and the reveal was part of the Phillies Summer of Giving initiative.

Stephanie Lim Capello, executive director of Peter’s Place, said, "The Phillies chose one of the families in our on site programs they have two little girls.. dad died and this is really an amazing opportunity for the Phillies and for us to provide an amazing new space that is beautiful."

The girls came home to find the Phillie Phanatic, their mom Miriam, and loved ones celebrating in their backyard. The sisters also received personalized Phillies jerseys.

Former Phillies player Mickie Morandini said, "Just to bring a smile to these kids faces the family’s faces even for a day is just a tremendous thing." Dickie Noles added, "Losing a father.. losing a parent.. we all are gonna have losses but these are young children so we hope it brings some comfort."

The family’s journey and the impact of community support

Why you should care:

The Hoffman family has faced significant challenges over the past two years. The girls’ father, Lou, died from a rare disease at age 40 in 2024. Their mother, Miriam Hoffman, shared, "I can’t even put it into words my husband was the biggest biggest fan and some of our best memories before kids.. we lived in the city and we would go to Phillies games." She continued, "It feels like this is a lot from him. This is what he would be doing in our new house getting a swingset for the kids.."

Elmer King, CEO of King Swings, said, "It’s very special being able to come here and work with the family that’s been going through heart wrenching times but hopefully this is able to bring them a little joy this summer."

The family spent the afternoon enjoying their new backyard and reflecting on the support they have received.

Stephanie Lim Capello said, "My hope is that this brings them the most amazing summer for them that they can remember their dad but they can also celebrate where they are in the present and where they’re gonna be in the future." She added, "This is what life is all about being able to give back to the community."

The Phillies’ gesture is part of a broader effort to support families in need and create lasting memories for children facing loss.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if the Phillies plan to surprise additional families this summer or how families are selected for the Summer of Giving initiative.