Teen charged in deadly July shooting of DoorDash driver in Southwest Philadelphia

The Brief Zakah Johnson, 15, is accused of fatally shooting a DoorDash delivery driver in Southwest Philadelphia on July 7. Johnson was arrested on unrelated charges on Thursday, and investigators soon discovered his alleged link to the homicide. Johnson was charged as an adult with murder and related offenses.



A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a DoorDash driver earlier this month in Southwest Philadelphia, investigators announced on Friday.

What we know:

Zakah Johnson, 15, was arrested Thursday on charges unrelated to the July 7 shooting death of 43-year-old Mahfuzul Haque.

Authorities say as the "extensive investigation" unfolded, Johnson was rearrested on Friday and charged as an adult with murder and other offenses.

The backstory:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1000 block of South Ithan Street just after 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found Haque laying near a DoorDash delivery bag suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died.

Investigators say the homeowners at the food delivery address told police they did not place a food delivery order, leading authorities to believe the driver was the victim of a targeted attack.