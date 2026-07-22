Juvenile accused of setting fire to American flags outside homes in Montgomery County

The Brief A juvenile was arrested for allegedly setting fire to at least two American flags outside of homes in Perkiomen Township. The suspect was spotted by Pennsylvania State Police walking across a yard wearing a full face covering. The juvenile was charged with arson and criminal mischief for multiple fires set in local neighborhoods.



Police in Montgomery County arrested a juvenile who they say set fire to American flags flown outside at least two homes on Monday.

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Police were called to a home on Equestrian Lane in Perkiomen Township around noon Monday after it was reported that someone had set fire to an American flag outside the property and fled in a gray Buick.

Troopers soon received another call about another flag being set on fire outside a home on nearby Glendale Road. The caller managed to provide police with a description of the suspect, and the license plate number of the Buick.

Investigators say the suspect was spotted by Perkiomen Township workers. Troopers soon found the suspect walking across a yard wearing a full face covering and detained the juvenile male without incident.

What's next:

The suspect was charged with arson and criminal mischief for multiple fires set in the Fox Heath, Greenshire Estates, and Cranberry Estates neighborhoods.