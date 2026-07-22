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Juvenile accused of setting fire to American flags outside homes in Montgomery County

FOX 29 Philadelphia
Montgomery County
Published July 22, 2026 8:17 AM EDT
Published July 22, 2026 8:17 AM EDT

The Brief

    • A juvenile was arrested for allegedly setting fire to at least two American flags outside of homes in Perkiomen Township. 
    • The suspect was spotted by Pennsylvania State Police walking across a yard wearing a full face covering.
    • The juvenile was charged with arson and criminal mischief for multiple fires set in local neighborhoods.

PERKIOMEN, Pa. - Police in Montgomery County arrested a juvenile who they say set fire to American flags flown outside at least two homes on Monday.

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Police were called to a home on Equestrian Lane in Perkiomen Township around noon Monday after it was reported that someone had set fire to an American flag outside the property and fled in a gray Buick. 

Troopers soon received another call about another flag being set on fire outside a home on nearby Glendale Road. The caller managed to provide police with a description of the suspect, and the license plate number of the Buick. 

Investigators say the suspect was spotted by Perkiomen Township workers. Troopers soon found the suspect walking across a yard wearing a full face covering and detained the juvenile male without incident. 

What's next:

The suspect was charged with arson and criminal mischief for multiple fires set in the Fox Heath, Greenshire Estates, and Cranberry Estates neighborhoods. 

The Source

  • Information provided by Pennsylvania State Police.

Montgomery CountyCrime & Public SafetyNews