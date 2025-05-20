Philly District Attorney election: Larry Krasner, Pat Dugan face off in primary

article

Philadelphia residents are headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide the winner of a high-stakes Democratic primary for the city's district attorney.

What we know:

Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20, and close at 8 p.m. The outcome will determine Philadelphia's top prosecutor, since no Republican has entered the race.

Incumbent Larry Krasner is seeking a third term. However, his latest challenger, former Municipal Court Judge Patrick Dugan, is hoping to take over the role.

FOX 29's Jeff Cole spoke to both candidates in the run-up to Election Day. Here's what they both had to say:

Larry Krasner

When asked why he wants another term in office, Krasner said he wants to "take this city from having a reputation as a chronically violent city, which it has been, to having it known as a consistently safe city- -that’s possible."

Krasner sees the drop in murders in Philadelphia as a sign his work, and the work of the police and others, are making the city safer.

Criticized as being "soft on crime" as a "progressive prosecutor", he’s sticking to his views as he seeks a third term.

Krasner was asked if the falling homicide numbers are due to his view of law enforcement.

"Eight years later, some of this improvement is related to our view. We should not be one of the most incarcerated and violent countries that the system was failing," he responded.

Krasner argues that Philadelphia is on the right path.

"We are not going to end crime. That’s not realistic. What is realistic, is when you’re on a path of the lowest murder rate in 50 years, that means you’re doing something right and you need to push harder," he said.

Krasner said the flow of guns in Philadelphia remains a serious concern but not a barrier to a safer city.

He was asked if Philadelphia could be consistently safe with the flow of guns in this city.

"We can be as safe as that flow of guns allows," He added, "I’m a realist. We’re going to do all we can with the limits we have, and hope people hear the truth."

Pat Dugan

"I’m a fearless paratrooper. I’ve done a lot. I was overseas for five years. My leadership skills I’ll bring into the DA’s office, I brought it into the bench. It’s who I am as a human being," said Pat Dugan.

Dugan believes his experience as an airborne infantryman and as an army judge advocate gives him unique experience to lead the DA’s office at a time, he claims strong leadership is missing.

When asked why he entered the race, he responded, "I want to make it safe. I want to make it safer for our grandchildren, for my children for everyone’s neighborhood."

At 64, Dugan is challenging two-term incumbent Larry Krasner with no Republican in the race.

"He has not been a prosecutor for the last seven and a half years. He ignores victims, he ignores crimes, he ignores victims' families. It’s not the way it’s supposed to be," Dugan said of Krasner.

Dugan left his position as a veteran judge in Municipal Court to run. He says he’ll bring a sharp focus on gun crime.

Cole asked him, "how do you make the streets safer as you say you will?"

"When we find someone with an illegal gun, how about we prosecute them. That’s plain and simple. Larry doesn’t do that. His gun conviction rate is underground," Dugan replied.

Dugan argues the assistant district attorneys he’s seen from the bench are poorly trained.

He said he’ll sharpen the training of young prosecutors who know the city. "I want the DA’s office to look like the city, but I want people who will stay, know what’s going on here and be invested in the city," he said.

Dugan argues voters have "Krasner fatigue" and rejects falling murder numbers in Philadelphia are evidence of Krasner’s success.

He said, "Larry should get credit for all 1300 murders that have been on his watch not just the recent decrease and I hope it keeps going down."

With the help of union support, Dugan expects to attract votes to the polls on primary day seeking change.

"Stop complaining and come out and vote. Elections have consequences. Folks, if you’re not satisfied you need to come out and vote May 20th," said the DA candidate.

What else is on the ballot?

Philadelphia voters will also find these races on the 2025 primary election ballot on May 20:

Incumbent City Controller Christy Brady (Democrat) is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. Ari Patrinos is running unopposed for the Republican nomination.

Judges on the Court of Common Pleas and the Municipal Court. You can find a list of candidate s on the City of Philadelphia website.

Candidates for the Pennsylvania Superior Court and Commonwealth Court.

Three questions will also appear on the ballot:

Should the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to create the Office of Homeless Services Ombudsperson to assist residents experiencing homelessness, help provide fair access to essential resources, improve quality of life in the shelter system, investigate client complaints, and provide oversight and recommendations to the City’s providers of homeless services? Should the Home Rule Charter be amended to increase the minimum amount that must be appropriated for spending on Housing Trust Fund purposes in the City’s operating budget each year? Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to provide for the creation of an independent Philadelphia Prison Community Oversight Board and Office of Prison Oversight and to further authorize City Council to determine the composition, powers and duties of the Board and Office?

Where can you vote?

