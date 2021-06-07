Pilot in New Jersey crash lands small plane at intersection

article

A pilot walked away mostly unharmed after crash landing his small plane near an intersection in New Jersey, police said.

The pilot had taken off from Robbinsville Airport on Sunday when the 1996 Piper aircraft had mechanical trouble, Lt. William Swanhart said. He performed an emergency landing.

"The pilot of the aircraft was observed walking around the area and a plane was located in the middle of Sharon Road near the intersection of Gordon Road," Swanhart said. A residential neighborhood is nearby.

The pilot, a 47-year-old man from East Windsor, was taken to a hospital with minor back pain, police said.

The propellor and left wing sustained damage in the landing.

Federal aviation authorities were investigating the incident.

