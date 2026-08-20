Pilot killed in collision with Pennsylvania State Police helicopter identified

The Brief Officials have identified a pilot who was killed when his plane collided with a state police helicopter near the ground in Carlisle, Pennsylvania Wednesday. Two troopers who were onboard the helicopter for a training exercise survived the crash but were able to escape after they became trapped inside. Investigators are working to determine what may have caused the plane to suddenly change direction and strike the helicopter.



Officials have identified a pilot who was killed when his Cessna plane collided with a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter Wednesday night in Cumberland County.

The collision happened as the Bell 407 helicopter was hovering close to the ground as part of a training exercise at the Carlisle Regional Airport.

Pilot identified in deadly crash

What we know:

The Cumberland County coroner identified the airplane pilot on Thursday morning as Paul Sokoloski, 57, of Hershey.

Officials say Sokolski was coming down the runway in his Cessna 150 when the plane suddenly veered into the helicopter, striking it from the rear and hitting both the rear and main rotors.

The FAA and NTSB called it a midair collision but state police didn’t clarify if the plane was off the ground.

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Both troopers survived the crash but were trapped until one of the pilots was able to push out a window and help his co-pilot out through it. They were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries and were listed in stable condition.

They have since been identified as Corporal Pilot Bryce Corman and Trooper Pilot Jason Mills.

First responders applauded for quick response to plane crash

What they're saying:

"When I say it was a very violent crash, that plane was cut into a lot of pieces," said Lt. Col, George Bivens, the state’s acting police commissioner.

Bivens went on to explain that part of the investigation will be making sure the pilot was the only person on board. He said the helicopter lost its blades and tail boom and crashed onto its side.

"Tonight could’ve been much worse," said Gov. Josh Shapiro as he applauded the response from state and local emergency crews. "Tonight could’ve been much more tragic for our state police family."

Shapiro added that he was able to meet with the injured troopers at the hospital following the crash.

"Lt. Colonel Bivens and I spent time with State Police Corporal Pilot Bryce Corman, Trooper Pilot Jason Mills, and their families following a fatal aircraft collision in Carlisle involving a PSP helicopter and a Cessna 150," Shapiro wrote in a social media post. "Lori and I join Pennsylvanians tonight in praying for the family of the Cessna 150 pilot who was killed, as well as Corporal Corman, Trooper Mills, and their loved ones as they begin to recover."

"I'm also grateful for the heroes who jumped into action tonight — those who wear a white coat and those who wear the uniform of the Pennsylvania State Police. These heroes go to work every day to keep Pennsylvanians safe and save lives. They deserve our utmost respect — and we’ll always have their backs," Shapiro added.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, including what may have caused the sudden movement before striking the helicopter.

Police have also not detailed what communication there may have been between the two aircraft prior to the crash. Lt. Col. Bivens explained that those radio communications remain under investigation and noted that the airport does not have a control tower but uses a common traffic radio frequency.

"There was some communication on that frequency. We'll have to, as part of the investigation, sort all of that out," he said.