Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in Kingsessing shooting

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded in the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood.

It happened at 55th and Kingsessing around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. A 28-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in the leg.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

