Expand / Collapse search

Kensington triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured

Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

1 dead, 2 injured in Kensington shooting

A man has died after a shooting in Kensington late Sunday night.

PHILADELPHIA - Police say three people were shot, one fatally, late Sunday evening in the Kensington section of the city. 

One woman and two men were shot just after 11:30 p.m. on the 800 block of East Allegheny. 

One of the male victims was pronounced dead shortly after midnight. 

Police say they are looking for one shooter at this time. 

A motive is unknown and police did not say if a weapon was recovered.

 ___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter