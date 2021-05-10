Kensington triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured

Police say three people were shot, one fatally, late Sunday evening in the Kensington section of the city.

One woman and two men were shot just after 11:30 p.m. on the 800 block of East Allegheny.

One of the male victims was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

Police say they are looking for one shooter at this time.

A motive is unknown and police did not say if a weapon was recovered.

