Kensington triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured
PHILADELPHIA - Police say three people were shot, one fatally, late Sunday evening in the Kensington section of the city.
One woman and two men were shot just after 11:30 p.m. on the 800 block of East Allegheny.
One of the male victims was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.
Police say they are looking for one shooter at this time.
A motive is unknown and police did not say if a weapon was recovered.
