Police: 14-year-old boy shot in the head in Chester

Police in Chester, Pennsylvania are investigating a shooting which left a 14-year-old critically injured.

14-year-old shot in Chester, Pa.

Officials say Chester police were called to the 2700 block of West 12th Street and Highland Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting.

Police discovered a 14-year-old boy shot in the head, when they arrived to the scene.

The teen was rushed to Crozer-Chester Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Authorities are investigating. Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to contact Chester Police at 610-447-8420.