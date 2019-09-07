Police: 14-year-old boy shot in the head in Chester
CHESTER, Pa. - Police in Chester, Pennsylvania are investigating a shooting which left a 14-year-old critically injured.
Officials say Chester police were called to the 2700 block of West 12th Street and Highland Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting.
Police discovered a 14-year-old boy shot in the head, when they arrived to the scene.
The teen was rushed to Crozer-Chester Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.
Authorities are investigating. Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to contact Chester Police at 610-447-8420.