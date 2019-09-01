Expand / Collapse search

Police: 14-year-old girl missing from North Philadelphia

By FOX 29 staff
Brittany Alexander, 14, was last seen at 11 p.m. Saturday in North Philadelphia.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl reported missing from North Philadelphia.

Brittany Alexander, 14, was last seen at 11 p.m. Saturday on the 2600 Block of North Lawrence Street. 

Police describe Alexander as 4-foot-11 and 115 pounds with a thin build, dark complexion, brown eyes and shoulder-length dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top with black shorts and pink and orange sneakers.

Anyone with any information on Alexander's whereabouts is urged to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911.