Husband of Homeland Security police officer accused of posing as an officer in Washington Township

The husband of a U.S. Homeland Security police officer is facing charges after investigators say he used his spouse's police vehicle while she was away to pose as an officer.

What we know:

Investigators say Nicholas Cabral responded to a 911 call at a home in Washington Township on Wednesday driving a Homeland Security Police vehicle and identified himself as an officer.

Cabral, with a gun drawn, helped a Washington Township police officer clear a home that was under construction, after police say a neighbor reported the front door was left open.

During a follow-up investigation, police learned that Cabral was not a Homeland Security police officer or a member of any other police department. It was then discovered that Cabral's wife is a Homeland Security police officer, and was away on a duty assignment.

Police say data taken from the Homeland Security car showed the vehicle had been driven with its emergency lights on, and stopped at a Wendy's restaurant while his wife was away.

Cabral turned himself in on Thursday and was charged with impersonating a police officer and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

What they're saying:

The Washington Township Police Department on Facebook called impersonating a police officer an "extremely serious offense."

"Impersonating a police officer is an extremely serious offense and presents significant risk," the department wrote. "The safety of our Washington Twp. police officers and the public remains our number one priority."