Husband of Homeland Security police officer accused of posing as an officer in Washington Township

Published  December 12, 2025 12:02pm EST
Gloucester County
    • Nicholas Cabral is charged with impersonating a police officer in Washington Township.
    • Investigators say Cabral's wife is a Homeland Security police officer and he used her police vehicle to pose as an officer while she was away.
    • The Washington Township Police Department on Facebook called impersonating a police officer an "extremely serious offense." 

WASHINGTON TWP, N.J. - The husband of a U.S. Homeland Security police officer is facing charges after investigators say he used his spouse's police vehicle while she was away to pose as an officer. 

Investigators say Nicholas Cabral responded to a 911 call at a home in Washington Township on Wednesday driving a Homeland Security Police vehicle and identified himself as an officer. 

Cabral, with a gun drawn, helped a Washington Township police officer clear a home that was under construction, after police say a neighbor reported the front door was left open.

During a follow-up investigation, police learned that Cabral was not a Homeland Security police officer or a member of any other police department. It was then discovered that Cabral's wife is a Homeland Security police officer, and was away on a duty assignment.

Police say data taken from the Homeland Security car showed the vehicle had been driven with its emergency lights on, and stopped at a Wendy's restaurant while his wife was away.

Cabral turned himself in on Thursday and was charged with impersonating a police officer and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The Washington Township Police Department on Facebook called impersonating a police officer an "extremely serious offense." 

"Impersonating a police officer is an extremely serious offense and presents significant risk," the department wrote. "The safety of our Washington Twp. police officers and the public remains our number one priority."

