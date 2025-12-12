Major crash closes southbound lanes on NJ Turnpike in Mount Laurel

The Brief A major crash has closed the southbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Mount Laurel. The crash involved multiple vehicles, including tractor-trailers and several cars. Four people have been taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.



A serious crash on the New Jersey Turnpike has led to the closure of southbound lanes near Exit 4 late Friday afternoon.

What we know:

The crash involved multiple vehicles, including tractor-trailers and several cars.

Emergency services, including police and fire crews, are present at the scene. T

Traffic is heavily backed up in the area as authorities work to manage the situation and clear the roadway.

Injuries reported

Four people have reportedly been taken to the hospital following the crash.

However, the extent of their injuries remains unclear at this time.

Authorities are working to gather more information about the incident and the condition of those involved.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The full extent of the injuries sustained by those involved is not yet known.