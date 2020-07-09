Expand / Collapse search
Police: 14-year-old steals car from gas station, leads police on highway chase

Published 
Delaware
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

MILLSBORO, Del. - Authorities in Delaware have charged a 14-year-old Washington D.C. boy with several crimes after he allegedly stole a car from a gas pump and lead police on a chase through Millsboro on Wednesday afternoon. 

Police say the teen stole a 2013 Honda Civic from Uncle Willies gas station on DuPont Boulevard just after 4 p.m. The vehicle was located by authorities soon after, but the driver would not stop for police.

Officers say the stolen car was driving recklessly northbound on U.S. 13 and committed multiple traffic violations. The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle after he tried to swerve, and hit an idle police truck stationed in a median crossover.

The teenage driver tried to flee on foot, but officers caught up to the boy and arrested him. Both the boy and the officer in the police truck were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities have charged the teen with more than 10 crimes, including felony counts of possession of a deadly weapon, theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

He was arraigned and later released on $35,200 bond.

