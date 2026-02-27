Wendy’s drive-thru window smashed; 3 Trenton women charged, still at large

The Brief Three women are accused of breaking a drive-thru window and trying to assault Wendy's employees in Ewing early Saturday. Police identified the suspects using video but say they have not yet been arrested. Anyone with information is urged to contact Ewing Police.



Police say three women broke a drive-thru window and tried to assault employees at a Wendy's on Olden Avenue in Ewing early Saturday, February 21, then left before officers arrived.

Police investigation into property damage and attempted assault at Wendy's

What we know:

Officers responded to Wendy's at 1730 Olden Avenue around 2:57 a.m. after a report of disorderly customers breaking a drive-thru window.

Police said the suspects—23-year-old Honesty Harrison, 18-year-old Saniyah Brittingham and 19-year-old Leah Williford-Stevens, all from Trenton—were identified through video taken by employees.

Photo of the three women charged was provided by the Ewing Police Department.

Police say Brittingham and Williford-Stevens are charged with burglary, criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a weapon, while Harrison faces burglary and criminal mischief charges.

Officers say the three women tried to assault employees with items before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Ongoing search for suspects and public advisory

Police say the suspects are still at large and ask anyone with information to call the Ewing Police Department at (609) 882-1313 or the tip line at (609) 882-7530.

Police are continuing their investigation and encourage the community to come forward with any tips that could help locate the suspects.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what items were used in the attempted assault or provided details about the extent of the property damage.