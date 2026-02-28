PA lawmakers react to US strikes on Iran: 'Americans don't want war'

The Brief The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran early Saturday morning. PA Gov. Josh Shapiro condemned the attacks, calling Trump's decision "unilateral," while Sen. John Fetterman praised the operation. In Philadelphia, police say there are no credible threats, but they are coordinating with other law enforcement agencies to increase patrols at local religious and cultural sites.



The United States and Israel carried out a massive military operation early Saturday, with President Donald Trump confirming that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes.

The attacks Saturday were carried out without the approval of Congress. Even before the bombs fell Saturday, both Democrats and Republicans in Congress had planned votes to try and rein in the President's war powers. Now, many of those same representatives are calling out Trump's attacks.

THE LATEST: Live updates: US strikes Iran amid nuclear program tensions

U.S., Israel launch strikes on Iran; Iran responds

The backstory:

At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Trump announced the attack against Iran in a video on Truth Social, which has since been dubbed "Operation Epic Fury."

Trump declared the attacks were in response to curb Iran's nuclear program, the same reason the U.S. launched attacks against the Islamic Republic over the summer.

In response, Iran launched assaults on U.S. military bases and allies in the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan, according to Saudi Arabia.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei addresses to the public on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the Iranian Revolution, according to Iranian state television in Tehran, Iran on February 9, 2026. (Photo by Iranian Leader Press Office/Anadolu via Expand

Ayatollah Khamenei killed

Dig deeper:

Saturday afternoon, Trump confirmed that the attacks, some of which targeted Iranian leadership, had succeeded in killing Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Lawmakers condemn strikes

What they're saying:

Pennsylvania leaders reacted to the attacks in the Middle East Saturday, with many Democrats condemning the attack, particularly Trump's decision to strike without the approval of Congress.

Gov. Josh Shapiro issued a statement on Saturday, calling out the contradictions between the President's words and his actions.

"Until a few days ago, [Trump] was seeking a deal to dismantle Iran's nuclear program that the President himself claimed just a few months ago was completely destroyed. But today he declared that this is a war for regime change, something he said he would not pursue."

RELATED: Republicans join Democrats in effort to block Trump's military authority over Iran

Many of Pennsylvania's Congressional Democrats expressed similar concerns.

Rep. Madeleine Dean called the attacks "the erratic decision-making of an irrational President," and stressed that "Americans do not want war. Americans do not want to send their sons and daughters into foreign conflict."

Rep. Dwight Evans called for the House and the Senate to vote on War Powers resolutions to "stop Trump's reckless warmongering."

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan accused Trump of "trampling all over the constitution."

While these leaders condemned the attacks, many made it a point to stress that, like Trump, they believe Iran should never be able to control nuclear weapons.

On the other side of the aisle, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick focused on the threat Iran poses against the U.S. and in the region. Fitzpatrick said that while "Iran and its proxies are responsible for countless deaths of Americans and our partners," he said that "our national security posture must always be matched by fidelity to our Constitution at home. Any sustained or expanded military engagement should be done with the advice and consent of Congress.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks during a hearing on oversight of the Department of Homeland Security. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Pennsylvania senators praise attacks

The other side:

Both of Pennsylvania's Senators came out in support of the strikes Saturday. Sen. Dave McCormick, a Republican, approved of the strikes, saying that Khamenei's death "opens up a potential path for a freer and more prosperous future for the Iranian people."

Sen. John Fetterman, a Democrat, was more forceful in his praise. In one X post Saturday, Fetterman said he would vote against any war powers resolution, while calling Khamenei "garbage" in another.

"My vote is Operation Epic Fury," Fetterman wrote.

Philadelphia PD increases patrols

Local perspective:

In Philadelphia, law enforcement is on a heightened sense of alert in the wake of the attacks. The Philadelphia Police Department announced that it was working with state and federal agencies to increase patrols at local religious and cultural sites.

The department said that there are no credible threats to the city, and that the increased patrols were simply out of caution.