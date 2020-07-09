Police: 17-year-old critical after shooting in Kensington

article

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy is in critical condition following a shooting in Kensington on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, gunfire erupted on the 1900 block of East Atlantic Street just after 1:30 p.m.

Investigators say the victim, whose identity has not been released, was shot once in the hip and once in the buttocks.

Police rushed the boy to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported. Authorities have not said what sparked the shooting.

