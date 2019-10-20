Police: 3 hurt in shooting outside Temple University Hospital

article

Police say three men are in stable condition following a shooting Friday night in North Philadelphia.

The incident reportedly happened on the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue near the campus of Temple University Hospital.

According to authorities a 28-year-old man was shot once in the stomach, a 41-year-old man was shot once in the back, and a 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left thigh.

Officials say all three men are in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.