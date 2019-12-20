Expand / Collapse search

Police: 3 men shot in Tacony; arrest made

TACONY - Three people are shot in Tacony and police say an arrest has been made.

Officials say the scene was set at the 6800 block of Vandike Street where police found a 22-year-old man shot once.

An 18-year-old male was also found with one gunshot wound.

A third victim, also an 18-year-old male, suffered a graze wound.

All three males were all transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. The first two victims are listed as stable. There is no word on the condition of the third victim.

Police say a weapon has been recovered and they have made an arrest.

