Police: 3 men shot in Tacony; arrest made

Three people are shot in Tacony and police say an arrest has been made.

Officials say the scene was set at the 6800 block of Vandike Street where police found a 22-year-old man shot once.

An 18-year-old male was also found with one gunshot wound.

A third victim, also an 18-year-old male, suffered a graze wound.

All three males were all transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. The first two victims are listed as stable. There is no word on the condition of the third victim.

Police say a weapon has been recovered and they have made an arrest.

