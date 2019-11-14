Police: 62-year-old assaulted in Rivers Casino parking lot; suspect sought

Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for an suspect who they say assaulted a 62-year-old woman in the parking lot of Rivers Casino.

Police say the incident happened on Sept. 22 shortly before midnight at the casino on the 1001 block of North Delaware Avenue.

The victim was walking through the parking lot when the female suspect reportedly instructed her to move. Police say the suspect then got out of her black SUV and shoved the victim to the ground. The fall allegedly broke the woman's arm.

According to police, the suspect got back in her car and fled the area.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 215-686-8477.

