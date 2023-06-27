Police: 7-year-old ejected during Philadelphia car crash that injured two other children

article

Authorities say a 7-year-old girl was ejected from a vehicle during a violent crash that injured two other children and man Tuesday night in Northeast Philadelphia.

First responders were called to the southbound side of Roosevelt Boulevard near Southampton Road around 6 p.m. for reports of a crash with "multiple injuries to minors."

Authorities say a 7-year-old girl suffered various injuries after she was ejected from a vehicle. An 4-year-old and an 11-year-old sustained minor injuries during the crash, police said.

A 32-year-old man who police say reported experiencing "general pain" was also injured in the crash.

All four victims were taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, according to police. The 7-year-old was placed in critical condition, but police say her injuries are not considered life-threatening.