Police: Boy, 15, dies following triple shooting in Overbrook

article

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head during a triple shooting Sunday night in Overbrook.

According to police, the deadly shooting happened on the 6100 block of Nassau Road just before 8:30.

Police say the teen, who has since been identified as Angelo Walker, was taken to Lankenau Medical Center and placed in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries just before 11:20 p.m. Sunday.

RELATED: 'Horrific violence': Fourth of July weekend gun violence in Philadelphia leaves 7 dead

Two additional shooting victims also arrived at Lankenau Medical Center via private vehicle. A 35-year-old man was shot the chest and placed in critical but stable condition. A third victim, a 36-year-old man, was shot once in the buttocks and is expected to recover.

Police have not reported any arrests. No word on what sparked the shooting. Twenty-two people have been injured by gun violence over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP