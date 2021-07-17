Police: Catalytic converters stolen from 7 Philadelphia Parks & Recreation trucks

article

Police are investigating after the catalytic converters were stolen from seven Philadelphia Parks & Recreation trucks overnight in South Philadelphia, according to police.

Police say seven of the Parks & Recreation Department's Ford pick-up trucks were parked in FDR Park near the 2000 block of Pattison Avenue when the theft occurred.

Investigators did not report any arrests and have not released a description of potential suspects.

According to popular car sales website Edmunds, thieves target catalytic converters due to the precious metals they're manufactured with like platinum and palladium.

Edmunds says catalytic converters can bring up to $200 at most scrap yards. Victims of a catalytic converter theft will have to shell out about $1,000 for a replacement, according to the website.

