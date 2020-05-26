Police: Dirt biker strikes 5-year-old boy in Wilmington

Police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy was struck by a dirt biker in Wilmington.

Authorities put out surveillance pictures of the dirt biker driver saying he was riding illegally on city streets just after 6 p.m. Monday. Police say the dirt biker fled the scene.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Shalonda Davis says dirt bikes and ATVs cruise through the busy area as soon as the weather gets warm. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought an uptick in riders.

Wilmington and Philadelphia police are cracking down on illegal street riding. Philly cops recently confiscated 60 dirt bikes and ATVs. Police say off highway vehicles won’t be tolerated on city streets.

