Police escort returns body of slain officer to Delaware

The body of a Delaware police officer who died after authorities say he was attacked responding to a fight is returning to his home state with a police escort.

Law enforcement agencies from Maryland and Delaware escorted the body of Cpl. Keith Heacook from the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore to Delmar.

Heacook, 54, died Wednesday at the hospital from injuries he suffered April 25 in the line of duty.

Authorities say Heacook was attacked by Brandon Wilkerson, 30, of Salisbury, Maryland, after responding to a report of a fight in Delmar. A witness reported that Wilkerson slammed his foot repeatedly on Heacook’s head while he lay unconscious. Wilkerson is also accused of attacking an elderly couple.

The escort for Heacook Sunday began around 2 p.m. The route takes him from I-95 in Baltimore to U.S. Route 50 and Route 404 into Delaware and finally to Shorts Funeral Home in Delmar.

