Delaware County school employee accused of sex assault of minor in Texas

Authorities say a Delaware County school employee is accused of traveling to Texas to sexually assault a minor he met online.

What we know:

Michael Robinson, 43, was taken into custody near Radnor Middle School where investigators say he worked as a paraprofessional.

Investigators believe Robinson traveled to Tyler, Texas in the summer of 2024 to meet a minor he had connected with online.

Robinson, according to U.S. Marshals, allegedly sexually assaulted the teen over the course of a weekend.

Prosecutors in Smith County, Texas charged Robinson in December with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child Under 15-years-old.

Robinson is being held at a Delaware County jail where he is awaiting extradition to Texas.

What they're saying:

U.S. Marshals in Pennsylvania said Robinson's arrest shows that "sexual predators will always be pursued relentlessly."

The Radnor Township School District said Robinson has been placed on leave and will not have contact with students.

"Parents of the limited number of children to whom the employee was assigned were contacted by the administration immediately."

The district said it is cooperating with law enforcement and has "no information indicating misconduct involving district students."